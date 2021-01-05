Zimbabwe: South African Duo Detained for Illegally Migrating Fifteen Malawians

Mutare — Two South African nationals are waiting for a bail ruling after they were arrested on New Year's Eve at Forbes Border Post as they attempted to assist 15 illegal Malawian immigrants out of the country.

The pair Edward Mojafefa (41) and Isaac Lekgobane Mahlatji (40) allegedly connived to transport 15 Malawian nationals without valid travelling documents to for cross border travel.

Appearing before Mutare magistrate Audrey Muzhinji yesterday for contravening the Immigration act, the duo from neighboring country South Africa appeared before where they applied for bail, its ruling will be heard today.

It is the State's case that on December 31, 2020 at around 5pm an immigration officer Tinashe Makotore stationed at Forbes Border Post was at the exit point where non routine when he intercepted the pair leading to their arrest.

It is alleged that the accused persons were driving a South African registered Marcopolo bus with 15 Malawian nationals aboard when they arrived at the border post, under pretense that their documents were in order.

The co accused persons proceeded to present themselves to Makotore and produced travelling documents as well as some for the group of Malawian nationals.

However, upon interview and further examination, the informant established that the accused persons were assisting the 15 Malawian nationals who had no valid travelling documents to exit the country enroute to Malawi.

The accused person were arrested and handed to Police for management and prosecution. The co accused person has no right to act in the manner they did, as they acted in contravention of the Immigration Act by illegally facilitating movement of immigrants.