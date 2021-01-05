Nigeria: SERAP Drags Govt to UN Over Detention, Torture of Sowore, Others

5 January 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Adelanwa Bamgboye

Lagos — Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has sent "an urgent complaint to the United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention over the arbitrary detention, torture and other ill-treatment of journalist Omoyele Sowore and four other activists simply for peacefully exercising their human rights."

SERAP said: "The Working Group should request the Nigerian authorities to withdraw the bogus charges against Mr Sowore and four other activists, and to immediately and unconditionally release them."

In the complaint dated 4 January, 2021, and signed by SERAP's deputy director, Kolawole Oluwadare, the organisation said: "The detention of Omoyele Sowore and four other activists constitutes an arbitrary deprivation of their liberty because it does not have any legal justification.

"The detention also does not meet minimum international standards of due process."

According to SERAP: "The arrest, continued detention and torture and ill-treatment of Mr Sowore and four other activists solely for peacefully exercising their human rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly is a flagrant violation of the Nigerian Constitution, 1999 (as amended) and international human rights law.

"They are now facing bogus charges simply for exercising their human rights."

SERAP is calling on the Working Group to "initiate a procedure involving the investigation of the detention, torture and bogus charges against Mr Sowore and four other activists, and to urgently send an allegation letter to the Nigerian government inquiring about the case generally, and specifically about the legal basis for their arrest, detention, torture and other ill-treatment, each of which is in violation of international human rights law."

SERAP is also urging the Working Group to "issue an opinion declaring that the deprivation of liberty and detention of Mr Sowore and four other activists is arbitrary and in violation of Nigeria's Constitution and obligations under international human rights law.

"We also urge the Working Group to call for their immediate and unconditional release."

SERAP also argued that a detention is arbitrary when it is clearly impossible to invoke any legal basis justifying the deprivation of liberty.

Article 9(1) of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, which confirms the right to liberty and freedom from arbitrary detention, guarantees that no one shall be deprived of his liberty except on such grounds and in accordance with such procedure as are established by law.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
As African Continental Free Trade Bloc Takes Off...
Nigerian Activist Omoyele Sowore Arrested, Denied Bail
CAR Rebels Step Up Violence With Second Attack in Two Days
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.