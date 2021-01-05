Malawi: Referee Blunders - Allow 12th Player, Another Denies Ekwendeni Clear Goals

Poor officiation has dominated the talk of weekend TNM Super League matches starting with Saturday when grade-one referee Harrison Chinua allowed Tigers FC to have 12 players on the pitch during the match against Ekwendeni Hammers.

The referee lost count when Tigers made triple substitution in the second half at Mpira Stadium. But despite the extra player, the Kau-Kau boys lost to the visitors.

On Sunday, at the same venue is was all comedy of errors for the referee Mayamiko Kanjere during Red Lions and Ekwendeni.

Red Lions won the match 1-0 courtesy of Royal Bokosi goal.

But the visitors were denied four goals to the anger of spectators who came to watch the game.

The spectators kept on booing the referee because of his perceived biasness, saying two of the four disallowed goals could have stood if the whistle-man was competent.

Keened Hammers coach Edson Kadence described the match officiation as awful.

"We scored four goals, but l feel the two were genuine but all in all l salute my boys for their hard work. Going back with 3 points is not bad and looking forward to our next assignment," said Kadence.

One spectator, Geoffrey Ganga was furious: "That's why football will never develop in this country because Ekwendeni scored two clear goals."

In other matches, Ntopwa United lost 2-1 to TN Stars in Kasungu, while Civil Sporting Club sent a warning signal to the rest of the team with a 2-1 victory to Karonga United.