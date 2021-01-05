Nigeria: 4 Shot, Vehicles Vandalised, Shops Looted As Bandits Terrorise Ibadan Residents

5 January 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ola Ajayi

Four people were, yesterday, shot while property worth millions of naira were destroyed in bloody violence in some parts of Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

The violence, which occurred at Onideore, Ogundipe Street, in Oranyan area of the city forced some residents to vacate their residence for fear of being attacked.

It was gathered that of the four people shot, only a young man had life-threatening injuries and was rushed to the University College Hospital, Ibadan, others sustained gunshot injuries, which were treated traditionally.

According to the source, the youth numbering about 100 started the violence around 8 pm on Sunday.

When Vanguard called the National President of Soludero Hunters Association, Oba Wahab Ajijola Anabi, he confirmed that it took the combined efforts of hunters and Amotekun operatives to quell the violence.

He alleged that a man simply identified as Asoleke's son was one of those people who shot at innocent people.

"Yes, it is true. We have even reported the incident at Idi Aro Police station. I saw the boys. The young boys carried two guns. They intended shooting one person but the bullets scattered and hit three other people. When they came at 8 pm, we, hunters, drove them away. I thought they had gone only for them to regroup.

"They came back around midnight. We were helpless because they were running into densely populated areas where we couldn't shoot. We, again, observed that they were young boys. How would it sound if we started shooting them? We were just shooting into the air to scare them.

"It was when Amotekun operatives supported us that we were able to drive them away. But, they had vandalised four vehicles and looted seven shops."

Also, in another place, hoodlums hijacked the worship of Ogun (god of iron) at Beyerunka area on December 31, 2020, and looted seven shops where N800,000 belonging to one Badmus Yusuf was stolen from his shop. Also, one of the hunters identified as Amada had his phone snatched.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
As African Continental Free Trade Bloc Takes Off...
Nigerian Activist Omoyele Sowore Arrested, Denied Bail
CAR Rebels Step Up Violence With Second Attack in Two Days
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.