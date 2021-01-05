Nigeria: Militants Bomb Ex-Leader's Home in Bayelsa

A coalition of militants in Niger Delta has bombed the country home of a former militant leader in Bayelsa State, "General" Ogunbos, who they claimed abandoned his boys to suffer in the creeks and is living big in the city.

The aggrieved militants under the auspices of Niger-Delta Cleansing Force for Development, NDCFD, weekend, bombed his country home in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State for the second time in one week.

A source revealed the former militant leader managed to escape, adding that the invasion of his home was the beginning of planned attack by foot soldiers on their erstwhile leaders, across the oil region.

The irate militants had on December 25, launched a similar attack on the the former militant leader's home, accusing him and others of feeding fat on Presidential Amnesty Programme funds.

Vanguard could not reach the ex-militant leader, yesterday, for comments as his phone lines were switched off, but a source close to him denied that he neglected his boys or misappropriated their funds, describing the allegations as false.

Spokesman of NDCFD, Blacky Peres, in a statement, Sunday, confirmed the two attacks, saying more attacks will come.

His words: "The group, which is made up of a coalition of militants from different camps and groups, is also responsible for the second round deadly attack on "General" Ogunbos, which took place today, Sunday, January 3,2021 in his community.

"The militants under the NDCFD are those who fought with some self acclaimed generals for the emancipation of the zone but were neglected and left to suffer in the creeks while they live in affluence without carrying their boys along, instead set them up to be killed by the military.

"The boys are now out to cleanse the Niger Delta and most painful is that the so-called "generals" neglected their strength which is their foot soldiers and decided to live selfish life styles to the detriment of the long neglected region and we will not stop until our desire is achieved.

"All those who have used the sweat of the struggle for their personal aggrandizement will not be left out as we have fully identified all of them in different parts of the region and we will go after them one after the other.

"Our governors, NDDC Board members, Niger Delta Ministry and other agencies of the federal and state governments supervising development for the zone that have turned public funds to their personal own will not be left out in this cleansing until we see a clear picture of development, enough is enough."

"It is painful that Niger Deltans have continued to connived with ex militant generals, International Oil Companies, federal and state governments to shortchange the region of its needed development, this trend must stop because nobody is bigger than the region.

"What is supposed to come to the regions is diverted mid way while the people and region wallow in abject poverty, deprivation and gross underdevelopment, the so called General claim to the lords over the people, our bullets will visit them," the rebelling militants asserted.

Vanguard News Nigeria