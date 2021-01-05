Eritrea: Sports Festival of Nationals in Khartoum

4 January 2021
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Sports festival of Eritrean community in Khartoum that was organized in cooperation with the Eritrean Embassy in Sudan commences on 30 December with patriotic zeal.

According to report, twelve youth teams are taking part in the sports competition that includes football, athletics, cycling and other sports competitions.

Commending the organizers of the festival that will be held for five months, Mr. Ibrahim Idris, Charge d'Affairs at the Eritrean Embassy, said that the sports festival will have significant contribution in consolidating the unity of nationals as well as in strengthening public diplomacy.

Mr. Ibrahim also expressed readiness of the Eritrean Embassy to play due role in the success of the program.

Indicating the significance of sports activities in building physical and psychological fitness of youth, Mr. Aimen Seid Salim, representative of the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Sudan, said that the festival will have significant contribution in strengthening the friendly relations between the peoples of Eritrea and the Sudan.

The opening ceremony was attended by the Chairman of National Olympic Committee of Sudan, heads of Eritrea-Sudan Friendship Association as well other dignitaries and invited guests.

