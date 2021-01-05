Zimbabwe: Ambassador Mutsvangwa Consoles Tavengwa Family

4 January 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Blessings Chidakwa

The Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association has joined the rest of the nation in consoling the Tawengwa family following the death of Cde Masimba Tawengwa, who chaired the UK/European Union ZANU PF district.

Cde Tawengwa succumbed to Covid 19 at Arundel Hospital in Harare on December 31, 2020.

He was 48.

He was buried in Marondera at Mendamo Farm on Saturday.

In a statement today, Chairman Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association Cde Ambassador Christopher Mutsvangwa said it was with great shock and sadness that the war veterans learnt of the untimely loss of Cde Tawengwa.

Cde Ambassador Mutsvangwa said the loss is not only to his family and friends, but to the whole nation.

"A young man whose political orientation embraced the ethos of the liberation struggle, Cde Masimba was a son to us, having been born to one of our late comrades, the National Hero, Cde Solomon Tawengwa.

"Cde Masimba exhibited maturity and zeal to work towards Zimbabwe's development within the diaspora community. He continuously engaged with war veterans at home and abroad, acknowledging the role we played in liberating Zimbabwe and seeking our counsel in defending Zimbabwe," he said.

Cde Ambassador Mutsvangwa said Cde Tawengwa to further sharpen his ideological grounding he was undergoing pupilage with Zanu PF Headquarters Commissariat.

"His dedication and unwavering commitment to this country was unquestionable.

"May I on behalf of the ZNLWVA and my family express my deep and profound condolences to the Tawengwa family, his friends, ZANU PF and the nation. May his soul rest in internal peace," he said.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Activist Omoyele Sowore Arrested, Denied Bail
CAR Rebels Step Up Violence With Second Attack in Two Days
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
As African Continental Free Trade Bloc Takes Off...

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.