Eritrea: Activity Assessment Meeting By Nationals in Melbourne

Eritrean nationals residing in Melbourne, Australia, conducted 2020 activity assessment meeting on 27 December and charted out programs for 2021.

At the meeting in which small number of representatives and the Charge d'Affairs Mr. Mehari Tekeste took part, Mr. Michael Abraha, head of the PFDJ organization, commended the various activities conducted by members of the PFDJ in cooperation with other national organizations including the contribution to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Mr. Mehari also gave extensive briefing on the objective situation in the homeland and the region and called for strengthening organizational capacity for a better outcome.

The participants on their part expressed conviction to strengthen contribution and participation to the success of the programs of 2021.