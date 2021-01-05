Zimbabwe: Doctor Butchers Kids, Attempts to Kill Self

4 January 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By George Maponga

Masvingo — In yet another gruesome murder case to rock Masvingo, a 56-year-old prominent Chiredzi medical doctor yesterday allegedly butchered his two children to death with a knife before seriously injuring two others following a heated domestic dispute with his wife.

Dr William Phiri who resides at Mkwasine Estates in the Lowveld tried to commit suicide by torching his house after locking himself and his four children inside.

The medical doctor was allegedly pulled from his smouldering house unconscious but stark naked by neighbours and relatives who also retrieved his four children two of whom had already died after being allegedly knifed and repeatedly crashed to the ground.

Rescuers forced open the door to retrieve Dr Phiri and his children upon noticing that it was on fire.

A while after being pulled out of the burning house Dr Phiri allegedly regained consciousness and fled while armed with a firearm and hid in a nearby cane field.

He then allegedly tried to commit suicide by shooting himself but the firearm reportedly jammed prompting him to stab himself on the chest several times in a bid to end his life.

Dr Phiri and his two other injured children, a girl aged six and a boy aged four are reportedly in a critical condition at Chiredzi District Hospital.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the bodies of the deceased children were at the same hospital awaiting post mortem.

"We are still investigating full circumstances behind this unfortunate incident that happened at Mkwasine estates in Chiredzi," he said.

"We reiterate our call for peace and dialogue whenever people have marital problems."

Asst Comm Nyathi said police recovered Dr Phiri's pistol which was stuck in the mud and added that it will be taken to CID Forensics for examination.

Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved.

Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
