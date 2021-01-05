Namibia: Suspected Robbers Injured While Fleeing Police

The Namibian Police shot and injured two suspected robbers as they attempted to flee on Tuesday morning in Windhoek's Cimbebasia area.

The incident happened at around 07h30. According to the police head of communication deputy commissioner Kauna Shikwambi, members of the Namibian police reserve who were patrolling a gravel road in a bushy part of Cimbebasia where two robberies were reported some two weeks ago, encountered five men armed with knives and machete. The officers demanded that they surrender but the men used the opportunity to run away.

"When they ran, police fired warning shots and one of them was hit in the upper left leg and another was hit in the right lower leg," said Shikwambi.

The suspects, who are 22 and 26 years of age, were then apprehended and taken to hospital where they are reported to be in stable condition under police guards. Upon inquiry, one of the suspects alleged to be a farm worker at a nearby farm but police refuted the claim as there are no farms close to the location.