Namibia: Suspected Robbers Injured While Fleeing Police

5 January 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Anna Shinana

The Namibian Police shot and injured two suspected robbers as they attempted to flee on Tuesday morning in Windhoek's Cimbebasia area.

The incident happened at around 07h30. According to the police head of communication deputy commissioner Kauna Shikwambi, members of the Namibian police reserve who were patrolling a gravel road in a bushy part of Cimbebasia where two robberies were reported some two weeks ago, encountered five men armed with knives and machete. The officers demanded that they surrender but the men used the opportunity to run away.

"When they ran, police fired warning shots and one of them was hit in the upper left leg and another was hit in the right lower leg," said Shikwambi.

The suspects, who are 22 and 26 years of age, were then apprehended and taken to hospital where they are reported to be in stable condition under police guards. Upon inquiry, one of the suspects alleged to be a farm worker at a nearby farm but police refuted the claim as there are no farms close to the location.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
As African Continental Free Trade Bloc Takes Off...
Nigerian Activist Omoyele Sowore Arrested, Denied Bail
CAR Rebels Step Up Violence With Second Attack in Two Days
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.