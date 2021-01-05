Namibia: Petrus Shitembi - Time to Dance With Asia's Best

The East Coast Malaysian state of Terengganu is notorious for its year-end monsoon season, where torrential rains and heavy winds can cause severe flooding.

But perhaps the state, in particular the die-hards of its football club, Terengganu FC could not have prepared themselves for the impending storm of excitement generated by its new signing from Namibia, Petrus Shitembi, aka 'Dancing Shoes', amongst local football aficionados.

For Malaysian football, 2020 became a year where it suffered abominably at the hands of the Covid-19 pandemic. Starved of the usual glitzy end to the local football season which normally climaxes with the Malaysia Cup final, local fans could only make do with the close season transfer talks and rumours.

Still, the engaging work of Malaysian football netizens on social media lit up the transfer chatters like none other, including Shitembi's much anticipated move which was eventually announced via a vivid video last week, having penned a one-year deal with Terengganu.

Having spent his debut season in Malaysia with Sabah, he was able to pop up on the charts, acing it with his number of assists in the league despite the shortened competition schedule.

He was deemed a revelation for Sabah, waltzing and swaggering his way through opposition lines, while opening defences with his mazy dribbling skills. Although Shitembi was unable to help them finish higher than tenth in the league, his brilliant form attracted other suitors and assured his departure from Sabah.

Yet, before the arrival of Shitembi to the East Coast, serious questions were being asked of Terengganu FC, in particular the "expulsion" of their entire foreign legion that had been reliable last season as they finished third and qualified for regional competition.

Why did they embark on the inconceivable by not extending the services of their midfield dynamos in the form of Yorkshire-born Lee Tuck and former Uzbek international Sanjar Shaakhmedov? Both had marshalled Terengganu's movements from the middle competently over several seasons. Of greater significance is the fact that in 2020, Terengganu's foreigners played a pivotal role and contributed a total of 20 out of the 24 team goals.

A brand new midfield, including adding Shitembi, to replace a machine that seemed well-oiled was perhaps counter-intuitive. In addition to the new band of foreign players comprising so far of Shitembi, Carli de Murga of the Philippines, Christopher Herd of Australia, David Da Silva of Brazil and another player yet to be announced, Terengganu also added five local players below the age of 23 as new signings into their squad.

It is a sign that the technical team was preparing to blend exciting, adventurous youth with experienced internationals, and the fans are now keen to observe how the new "Terengganu module" will evolve over the years.

But why this new direction?

Terengganu had once been a Malaysian footballing powerhouse, winning domestic cups and titles during its glorious days. However, in recent years, they had been inconsistent, coming close a few times, but never managing to win the titles their fans craved. They never arrived where they wanted to be despite spending significantly after the club was privatised. Having reassessed for 2021, the management decided not only to tighten its purse strings; they also needed a major reboot.

Shitembi's recruitment is a crucial part of the reboot. Having played in various countries and being the most capped Namibian player (75 caps) at the age of 28, he arrives in Terengganu with tonnes of experience. Undoubtedly, the club management would hope that his valuable experience will rub off onto their young cohorts and help them mature into consummate professional footballers.

It should be noted as well that Shitembi is Namibia's skipper, which brings a possible solution to a problem that arose when Terengganu decided not to retain Lee Tuck who incidentally was also their captain. Shitembi's experience in leading the Brave Warriors could well see him wear the captain's armband while adorning the black and white kit of Terengganu.

On the field, Terengganu would want Shitembi to replicate the form he showed with Sabah, as well as during the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals in 2019, where he went toe to toe with some of the continent's top players such as Wilfried Zaha and Hakim Ziyech.

Besides helping Terengganu to perform better in domestic competitions, Shitembi will have the opportunity to test his mettle in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup tournament scheduled to commence in June 2021. This tournament is Asia's version of the Europa League that gathers league and cup winners that did not qualify for the Asian Champions League.

With Terengganu already having secured a spot in its group stages, Shitembi may be the catalyst they need to move beyond the group stages and into the latter rounds.

Naturally, should Shitembi shine in that tournament, he may find himself knocking on the doors of bigger clubs in Asia that have tended to use Asia's club competitions as hunting grounds for exciting talents to feature for them and become football stars made in Asia.

For Malaysian audiences, their incognisance of Shitembi's record as an African international would bring new excitement and value for a league that is badly in need of "star power" after a difficult year, that has hit local football hard, commercially. With his marquee reputation now surging among Malaysian football followers, it would help bring the desired pomp and glitter to the league, especially for its organisers.

The 2021 season may prove to be a gruelling affair for Terengganu and their supporters. The new-look side will need time to gel, but expectations remain high for them to win at least one domestic trophy and have a good run in the AFC Cup. In order to achieve those goals, Shitembi may need more than just his dancing shoes; he will need to bring his shooting boots as well.