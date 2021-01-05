Namibia: Sex Workers, LGBTQI Political Party On the Cards

5 January 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Clemans Miyanicwe

HUMAN rights activist Nicodemus 'Mama Africa' Aoxamub says a political party for sex workers and LGBTQI communities in the country is on the cards.

"This will be a political home for all Namibians, especially the vulnerable and marginalised communities like sex workers and LGBTQI as well as everyone who feels left out," Aoxamub said on Saturday.

Aoxamub, who is the executive director of the sex workers' organisation Rights Not Rescue Trust (RNRT), encouraged those who feel their rights are being violated to join the party when it is launched.

The activist lashed out at opposition parties, especially new ones for just 'screaming' in parliament.

"New parties go into parliament promising to fight for others but instead fight personal battles. They are wasting time on personal issues.

"Parliament is becoming a playground, and there is no need to vote for such parties," Aoxamub said.

According to Aoxamub, the issue for a political party for vulnerable communities has been discussed for years and this year it will be a reality so it can contest the 2024 presidential and National Assembly elections and address human rights.

"We need to go into parliament and address our issues. It's time to support our own political party. Some MPs are barred from talking about certain human rights issues by their parties," Aoxamub emphasised.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Activist Omoyele Sowore Arrested, Denied Bail
As African Continental Free Trade Bloc Takes Off...
CAR Rebels Step Up Violence With Second Attack in Two Days
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.