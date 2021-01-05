Namibia: Sex Workers, LGBTQI Political Party On the Cards

HUMAN rights activist Nicodemus 'Mama Africa' Aoxamub says a political party for sex workers and LGBTQI communities in the country is on the cards.

"This will be a political home for all Namibians, especially the vulnerable and marginalised communities like sex workers and LGBTQI as well as everyone who feels left out," Aoxamub said on Saturday.

Aoxamub, who is the executive director of the sex workers' organisation Rights Not Rescue Trust (RNRT), encouraged those who feel their rights are being violated to join the party when it is launched.

The activist lashed out at opposition parties, especially new ones for just 'screaming' in parliament.

"New parties go into parliament promising to fight for others but instead fight personal battles. They are wasting time on personal issues.

"Parliament is becoming a playground, and there is no need to vote for such parties," Aoxamub said.

According to Aoxamub, the issue for a political party for vulnerable communities has been discussed for years and this year it will be a reality so it can contest the 2024 presidential and National Assembly elections and address human rights.

"We need to go into parliament and address our issues. It's time to support our own political party. Some MPs are barred from talking about certain human rights issues by their parties," Aoxamub emphasised.