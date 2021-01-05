Namibia: Shiimi Pushes Local Goods and Services Again

5 January 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Nghinomenwa Erastus

THE Ministry of Finance has reissued a directive to all offices, ministries and agencies (OMAs) to buy and make use of locally produced goods and services.

Minister of finance Ipumbu Shiimi has issued an updated directive to all public entities regarding local procurement on 15 November last year.

The same directive was revamped by the former minister of finance Calle Schlettwein in June 2019, who struggled to fully implement it, saying it is the responsibility of accounting officers to ensure full implementation.

The directive was primarily aimed at public entities north of the veterinary cordon fence (redline) to procure all their meat and fresh produce from suppliers north of the red line.

This happened after farmers complained of having no access to neither local nor international beef and fresh-produce markets.

In May 2019, the Cabinet through the finance ministry updated the directive to all regions so that OMAs could procure goods and services within their respective regions.

According to the updated directive Shiimi released on 26 November 2020, all public entities north of the redline should include the specific provisions that goods and services should be sourced north of the redline in their bidding documents.

"It is discouraged to procure meat and fresh produce from the south side of the red line, unless supply is insufficient to satisfy demand," the directive stated.

The directive further demanded all OMAs countrywide to reserve procurement contracts for 100% Namibian-owned SMEs and entities which are 51% or more Namibian-owned.

Contract reservations was directed to be extended to joint ventures that are incorporated in Namibia with no less than 51% Namibian-owned equities of which at least 30% are in the hands of the previously disadvantaged.

The directive stated that public entities have to make sure all qualifying suppliers meet the ratios of local content in executing tenders.

Every supplier has to ensure that 65% of goods and services are local.

The same ratio applies to suppliers of the specialised works and the provision of material.

The procurement of labour should be 100% local, as well as the sourcing of professional services.

The minister directed that if none of the bids are responsive to the local content requirements, the public entity should cancel the tender and restart it.

The directive added that goods, services and works should be supplied by producers in the 14 regions.

The directive, which is currently effective, further demands that goods, services and works that are not available in the country must be recorded for data collection.

The Public Procurement Unit was directed to ensure compliance with this instruction.

There is, however, no information on how it would be conducted.

"The Ministry of Finance's Procurement Policy Unit will continue to monitor compliance to this directive, and action will be taken against non-compliance," the media release stated.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Activist Omoyele Sowore Arrested, Denied Bail
As African Continental Free Trade Bloc Takes Off...
CAR Rebels Step Up Violence With Second Attack in Two Days
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.