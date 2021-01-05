Namibia: Shiimi Pushes Local Goods and Services Again

THE Ministry of Finance has reissued a directive to all offices, ministries and agencies (OMAs) to buy and make use of locally produced goods and services.

Minister of finance Ipumbu Shiimi has issued an updated directive to all public entities regarding local procurement on 15 November last year.

The same directive was revamped by the former minister of finance Calle Schlettwein in June 2019, who struggled to fully implement it, saying it is the responsibility of accounting officers to ensure full implementation.

The directive was primarily aimed at public entities north of the veterinary cordon fence (redline) to procure all their meat and fresh produce from suppliers north of the red line.

This happened after farmers complained of having no access to neither local nor international beef and fresh-produce markets.

In May 2019, the Cabinet through the finance ministry updated the directive to all regions so that OMAs could procure goods and services within their respective regions.

According to the updated directive Shiimi released on 26 November 2020, all public entities north of the redline should include the specific provisions that goods and services should be sourced north of the redline in their bidding documents.

"It is discouraged to procure meat and fresh produce from the south side of the red line, unless supply is insufficient to satisfy demand," the directive stated.

The directive further demanded all OMAs countrywide to reserve procurement contracts for 100% Namibian-owned SMEs and entities which are 51% or more Namibian-owned.

Contract reservations was directed to be extended to joint ventures that are incorporated in Namibia with no less than 51% Namibian-owned equities of which at least 30% are in the hands of the previously disadvantaged.

The directive stated that public entities have to make sure all qualifying suppliers meet the ratios of local content in executing tenders.

Every supplier has to ensure that 65% of goods and services are local.

The same ratio applies to suppliers of the specialised works and the provision of material.

The procurement of labour should be 100% local, as well as the sourcing of professional services.

The minister directed that if none of the bids are responsive to the local content requirements, the public entity should cancel the tender and restart it.

The directive added that goods, services and works should be supplied by producers in the 14 regions.

The directive, which is currently effective, further demands that goods, services and works that are not available in the country must be recorded for data collection.

The Public Procurement Unit was directed to ensure compliance with this instruction.

There is, however, no information on how it would be conducted.

"The Ministry of Finance's Procurement Policy Unit will continue to monitor compliance to this directive, and action will be taken against non-compliance," the media release stated.