Namibia: Tributes Pour in for Mutjavikua

The death of former Erongo governor Cleophas Mutjavikua, has hit close to home for many in the region where he made an impact on solving housing challenges, land delivery and employment creation.

Mutjavikua, who served as the Mineworkers Union of Namibia's (MUN) third general secretary from 1992-1993, died on Sunday at the age of 57.

Many described him as a remarkable man who contributed to the significant impact of labour unions in the country, and MUN president Allen Kalumbu described the death of Mutjavikua as a great loss to the union, especially in the Erongo region where the majority of mineworkers are based.

"We differed and engaged on many platforms, but he always came to help us (MUN) when we had issues, especially in the Erongo region where he was a governor. He assisted in solving some disputes we had with the mines," said Kalumbu.

The secretary general of the National Union of Namibian Workers (NUNW), Job Muniaro, described Mutjavikua as one who was tested by workers.

"Although circumstances will not allow us to attend his funeral, let's make time in our hearts to remember his good work," said Muniaro.

The Metal and Allied Namibian Workers Union (Manwu) members remember the late Mutjavikua for his great zeal and commitment in championing the cause of the working class.

"His passing will be mourned by all our members in the Erongo region. The memory of his passion and achievements will remain as an inspiration to all who continue in the struggle to achieve a better life for workers," said the union's statement.

"Comrade Mutjavikua led this mighty region for two terms, and he was indeed a true cadre that dispensed of his duties on all fronts, honourably," said Erongo governor Neville Andre who succeeded Mutjavikua

Former Walvis Bay Urban constituency councillor Knowledge Ipinge said: "Although I am saddened by his death, I take my hat off for him for always addressing the elephant in the room on many issues affecting the region and the country, especially on issues of natural resources, housing and land, including farmland related to resettlement farms and challenges farmers in areas like Otjimbingwe and Daures faced."

Omaheke governor Pijoo Nganate described the late Mutjavikua as a no-nonsense man.

"A man who would never be silent on what he believed to be right, or wrong and needed to be corrected, a man who needed no choir singers to side with him in his arguments. He was steadfast in whatever he believed in and needed no approval from anyone," said Nganate.

Mutjavikua is survived by his wife Engeltjie Tjitapandu Mutjavikua and eight children.