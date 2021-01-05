Kenya: Qatar Giants Table 'Irresistible' Offer for Olunga

Harambee Stars striker Michael Olunga continues to be linked with a move away from Kashiwa Reysol just less than two months after extending his contract, which was set to expire on January 31, for two years.

The 26-year-old Kenyan international, who emerged the Player of the Year as well as won the Golden Boot on his first full year in Japan's top-tier league (J1 League) last year is on the radar of Qatar Stars League side Al Duhail.

Al Duhail, coached by Sabri Lamouchi, is home to former Juventus defender Mehdi Benatia and Tunisian star Youssef Msakni.

Reports from Japan say his employers Reysol are already in negotiations with the seven-time Qatari champions who are ready to splash close to Sh1 billion to prise him away from the Chiba Prefecture-based side.

"In addition to the transfer fee of Euros 7 million (Sh938.8 million), the club in the Middle East offered quite favourable condition terms of annual salary," reports said on Tuesday.

In the reports, Olunga was quoted saying, "If I leave Japan, it is because an offer with good conditions has come, an offer which is difficult to refuse."

Olunga, who earns about Sh85 million per year at Reysol, is also attracting interest from clubs from Europe.

Italian news site Calciomercato has claimed that he could join a Serie A side in the current transfer window which opened on Monday.

Olunga has had two back-to-back scintillating seasons in Japan.

In 2020, he scored 28 goals (10 more than his closest rival Kashima Antlers' Everaldo) and provided four assists in the 18-team league as Kashiwa marked its return to the top league with a seventh-place finish.

Olunga had netted 27 times, including eight and provided nine assists as Kashiwa won Japan's second-tier league (J2 League) in 2019 to gain promotion.

His height, speed, stamina and free-scoring abilities have made him a fan favourite in J1 League and in his homeland Kenya, over the last two seasons. He joined Coach Nelsinho's side from Chinese side Guizhou Hengfeng Zhicheng for a fee believed to be in the region of Euros 500,000 in August 2018.

In the just-concluded season, "the Engineer" also scored one goal in the Levain Cup which his side lost 2-1 in the final against FC Tokyo on Monday.