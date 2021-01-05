Namibia: Dams Get Early Boost

RAINS that fell in southern Namibia have boosted the levels of the country's three largest dams.

The Neckartal Dam, with a storage capacity of 857 million cubic metres, was filled to 28,5% (222 million cubic metres) capacity yesterday, after receiving an inflow of 22 million cubic metres of water over the past week. This is according to the Namibia Water Corporation's latest weekly dam bulletin.

The Hardap Dam, which can hold 294,5 million cubic metres of water, was 42% full yesterday, after receiving an inflow of 13,5 million cubic metres since Monday last week.

NamWater opened two gates of the Naute Dam near Keetmanshoop - Namibia's third largest surface water reservoir - yesterday.

By the early afternoon of yesterday, Naute's level was at 98,8% of its storage capacity of 83,5 million cubic metres.

Inflows were also recorded at the Swakoppoort, Von Bach, Omatako, Oanob, Friedenau, Goreangab, Dreihuk and Bondels dams over the past week.

Dam levels reported by NamWater yesterday, with corresponding levels a year ago in brackets, include:

Neckartal 28,5% (no report)

Hardap 42% (7%)

Naute 98,8% (68,7%)

Swakoppoort 70,4% (5,3%)

Von Bach 73,5% (39,8%)

Omatako 18,2% (14%)

Oanob 78% (38,5%)

Otjivero Main 42% (8,2%)

Tilda Viljoen 22,5% (30,5%)

Friedenau 39% (21%)

Dreihuk 5,7% (empty)

Bondels 3,9% (empty)

Olushandja 16,1% (25,1%).