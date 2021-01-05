Mozambique: Covid-19 - Two More Deaths and 154 New Cases

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Monday reported a further two deaths from the Covid-19 respiratory disease, and 154 new cases.

Speaking at a Maputo press conference, the head of the Health Surveillance Department in the Ministry of Health, Lorna Gujral, said the two latest victims were both 58 year old Mozambican men. One was treated in a hospital in Manica province, and died on Saturday. The second, hospitalised in Maputo city, died on Sunday. This brings the total Covid-19 death toll in Mozambique to 171.

Gurjal said that, since the start of the pandemic, 277,452 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 1,375 of them in the previous 24 hours. Of the samples tested, 535 were from Maputo city, 230 from Niassa, 216 from Cabo Delgado, 162 from Gaza, 102 from Maputo province, 72 from Zambezia, 37 from Tete, 14 from Manica, five from Inhambane and two from Sofala. No tests were reported from Nampula.

Of these tests, 1,221 gave negative results, and 154 people tested positive for the coronavirus. This brings the total number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in Mozambique to 19,463. 152 of the new cases are Mozambican, and the nationality of the other two has not yet been confirmed.

94 of the new cases are men or boys and 60 are women or girls. 19 are children under the age of 15, and six are over 65 years old. No age information was available for two cases.

Once again, the majority of the new cases are from the far south - 68 from Maputo city and 23 from Maputo province. Maputo city and province thus accounted for 59 per cent of the cases reported on Monday. There were also 31 cases from Niassa, 15 from Zambezia, 12 from Gaza, four from Cabo Delgado, and one from Inhambane.

In line with standard Health Ministry procedure, all 154 new cases are now under home isolation and their contacts are being traced.

Gujral said that, in the previous 24 hours, nine Covid-19 patients had been discharged from hospital (seven in Maputo city, one in Tete and one in Manica), but 19 new cases were admitted (11 in Maputo, three in Tete, three in Manica, one in Nampula and one in Zambezia).

There are now 88 patients under medical care in the Covid-19 isolation wards (73 in Maputo, five in Nampula, four in Tete, three in Zambezia, two in Manica and one in Sofala). Gujral assured reporters that the hospitals, even in Maputo, are not yet in any danger of running out of intensive care beds.

She said that 50 of the patients are men and 38 are women. 32 are aged 60 or above, regarded as the most vulnerable age group. 24 are aged between 45 and 59, 15 between 35 and 44, and ten between 25 and 34.

Gujral described the clinical condition of 49 of these patients as "moderate", while 35 were seriously ill and five are in a critical condition.

She said the increased pace of hospitalization was a matter of concern. Never before have so many Covid-19 patients been hospitalised at the same time.

"This situation demands from us greater vigilance in the health units, and greater education of the public so that people go to the health units in due time", Gujral stressed. "Some of those currently hospitalised reached the hospitals days after developing Covid-19 symptoms, and with the disease already at an advanced stage".

Over the same 24 hour period, a further 63 people made a full recovery from Covid-19 (51 in Nampula, eight in Zambezia and four in Inhambane). The total number of recoveries now stands at 16,828 - which is 86.5 per cent of all people diagnosed in Mozambique with the coronavirus.

The number of active Covid-19 cases has risen to 2,460. They are distributed as follows: Maputo city, 1,789 (72.7 per cent of the total); Maputo province, 221; Cabo Delgado, 98; Niassa, 76; Nampula, 70; Sofala, 70; Zambezia, 40; Tete, 41; Gaza, 34; Manica, 20; Inhambane, one.