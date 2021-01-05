South Africa: Covid-19 Looms Over Football, but Returning DStv Premiership Promises Lots of Action

5 January 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Yanga Sibembe

The league is slowly but surely taking shape, with title contenders and relegation candidates steadily revealing themselves. The year is set to be filled with loads of exciting local football, but the virus remains a big threat to the 2020/21 campaign.

After a two-week festive-season break the DStv Premiership returned to action at the weekend, with crucial maximum points for two teams at opposite ends of the table.

Both title contenders, Mamelodi Sundowns and the relegation-threatened Maritzburg United, started the year on a positive note as they beat Orlando Pirates and Bloemfontein Celtic respectively.

Blistering Brazilians

For Sundowns, who are increasingly favoured to lift their fourth league crown on the trot, the 1-0 win over rivals and the team tipped to closely challenge them for the crown this season will be a welcome boost to their charge for the title.

For one, the win consolidated their spot at the summit, moving them three points clear of surprise challengers, second-placed Swallows. The Dube Birds do have a game in hand, though, having played eight to Masandawana's nine.

The win also leaves the Buccaneers -- who were favourites to run Sundowns close before the season started -- a sizeable eight points behind...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

