Africa: 'Africa's Wild Dogs' - Nomads of the Bushveld

5 January 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Jocelin Kagan

I had a natural affinity with dogs. That served me well, to win the trust of Africa's threatened 'painted' dogs. The result was some extraordinary photographs.

Curious, inquisitive, painterly-patterned in rich black, white and tan, a young pup steps closer and closer. Satisfied he's safe he sits, sphinx-like, and watches me.

At five months, this African wild dog pup projects a tangible sense of self-assurance despite his youth. His huge ears turn like satellite dishes searching for a signal as he looks deep into my eyes. His own dark eyes seem to ask, 'Who are you?'

Reluctant to disturb my new friend - and even more so to fracture the fragility of our newly-formed bond - I lie flat, camera poised, and press the trigger.

Unperturbed, and as if expecting me to embark on a portrait shoot, the pup poses, turning his head, giving me his best profile. The result is the cover shot of my book, Africa's Wild Dogs.

He is...

