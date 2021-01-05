South Africa: It's Do-or-Die As Zimbabweans Descend On Beitbridge to Escape Month-Long Lockdown

analysis

The Beitbridge border was chaotic on Monday, 4 January as hundreds of people tried to make their way into South Africa following an announcement that Zimbabwe would be placed back onto Level 4 lockdown for 30 days due to a surge in Covid-19 cases. The lockdown includes a 6pm to 6am curfew.

Zimbabweans hoping to escape the Level 4 lockdown announced by the government found themselves cheek by jowl with hundreds of their countrymen at the Beitbridge border into South Africa.

Some have been queuing since Sunday, 3 January while the numbers kept swelling.

Hundreds of people gather at the gate of the Beitbridge border waiting to enter into South Africa following the announcement of the Zimbabwe lockdown. Photo / Shiraaz Mohamed.

By Sunday, Zimbabwe had recorded over 14,000 cases of coronavirus infections and nearly 370 deaths. It was these numbers that prompted Zimbabwe's acting president Kembo Mohadi to announce the lockdown, which sent his countrymen fleeing. President Emmerson Mnangagwa is on a month's leave. Health and Child Care Minister Constantino Chiwenga was reportedly also concerned by the spike in cases due to the country's severely under-resourced hospitals and clinics.

Daily Maverick arrived at the border on Monday morning, days...