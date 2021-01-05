South Africa: It's Do-or-Die As Zimbabweans Descend On Beitbridge to Escape Month-Long Lockdown

5 January 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Shiraaz Mohamed

The Beitbridge border was chaotic on Monday, 4 January as hundreds of people tried to make their way into South Africa following an announcement that Zimbabwe would be placed back onto Level 4 lockdown for 30 days due to a surge in Covid-19 cases. The lockdown includes a 6pm to 6am curfew.

Zimbabweans hoping to escape the Level 4 lockdown announced by the government found themselves cheek by jowl with hundreds of their countrymen at the Beitbridge border into South Africa.

Some have been queuing since Sunday, 3 January while the numbers kept swelling.

Hundreds of people gather at the gate of the Beitbridge border waiting to enter into South Africa following the announcement of the Zimbabwe lockdown. Photo / Shiraaz Mohamed.

By Sunday, Zimbabwe had recorded over 14,000 cases of coronavirus infections and nearly 370 deaths. It was these numbers that prompted Zimbabwe's acting president Kembo Mohadi to announce the lockdown, which sent his countrymen fleeing. President Emmerson Mnangagwa is on a month's leave. Health and Child Care Minister Constantino Chiwenga was reportedly also concerned by the spike in cases due to the country's severely under-resourced hospitals and clinics.

Daily Maverick arrived at the border on Monday morning, days...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Activist Omoyele Sowore Arrested, Denied Bail
CAR Rebels Step Up Violence With Second Attack in Two Days
As African Continental Free Trade Bloc Takes Off...
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.