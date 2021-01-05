South Africa: Regarding Lady Skollie's 'Bound'

5 January 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Danielle Bowler

Lady Skollie's latest exhibition adds to the thinking of Patric Tariq Mellet, Gabeba Baderoon and Pumla Dineo Gqola on slave history and its sexual violence, and how it remade our world.

This story was first published in New Frame .

When poet and scholar Gabeba Baderoon was a graduate assistant at the University of Cape Town in 1988, there was a conference on Joseph Conrad's novel Heart of Darkness. As she looked at the programme, her gaze paused, fixing its attention on the cover image. It was something "meant to be glanced at briefly before one went into the substance of the programme". But she looked intently, instead, and saw that it was a "picturesque image of an enslaved figure", caught in a "play of visibility and invisibility."

As she recalls this memory in her book Regarding Muslims: From Slavery to Postapartheid - a work that creatively thinks seriously about the image of Muslims in popular culture - she writes about how "such figures elude recognition even when they are in direct view". She names this "ambiguous visibility." This term speaks to ways of seeing that have been shaped by oppressive power structures so normalised that we cannot even truly...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Activist Omoyele Sowore Arrested, Denied Bail
CAR Rebels Step Up Violence With Second Attack in Two Days
As African Continental Free Trade Bloc Takes Off...
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.