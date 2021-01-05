South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms 12,601 More Cases of Covid-19

4 January 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Today we report a cumulative total of 1 113 349 COVID-19 cases identified with 12 601 new cases since the last report, representing a 33,7% positivity rate.

Regrettably, a further 434 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 133 , Free State 2, Gauteng 36, Kwa-Zulu Natal 71, Limpopo 7, North West 25, Northern Cape 3 and Western Cape 157. This means we have breached the 30 000 mark for the cumulative number of COVID-19 related deaths identified, at 30 011.

We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased.

Our recoveries now stand at 911 573 at a recovery rate of 81,9%

