South Africa: Coronavirus Case At Westville Police Station

5 January 2021
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
All communities serviced by the Westville police station are advised that this police station has been temporarily closed due to a member who has tested positive for the Covid-19 virus on 04 January 2021.

The Community Service Centre will now operate from Room R2 which is an office situated next to the DFO office.

To access the station, the community can call 10111 for all emergencies and complaints which will be attended to accordingly.

The telephone lines at Westville police station Community Service Centre will not be accessible for the duration of the temporary closure. However, service delivery will not be hampered.

The SAPS management apologises for any inconvenience that may arise from this. The Station Commander Colonel Moema - Diratsagae can also be contacted on 082 567 4166.

