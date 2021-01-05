South Africa: Premier Alan Winde Update On Coronavirus Covid-19 On 4 January

press release

As of 1pm on 4 January, the Western Cape has 41 538 active Covid-19 infections with a total of 218 836 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 169 962 recoveries.

The Western Cape has recorded 146 additional deaths, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the province to 7336. We send our condolences to their loved ones at this time.

Additional data is available on the Western Cape Covid-19 data dashboard which also features active cases per sub-district, active cases per 100 000 and 7-day moving averages. Access the data dashboard here: https://coronavirus.westerncape.gov.za/covid-19-dashboard

Healthcare workers appointed:

Today, 79 new healthcare workers started work in various facilities across the metro and we continue working hard to source additional healthcare workers to bolster our frontline.

The 79 are made up of 17 professional nurses, 19 staff nurses, 41 nursing assistants and 2 operational managers.

This year's new community service doctors are also being added to our staff complement.

There will be staggered addition of staff during throughout this week and there is a system in place to coordinate appointments per region to ensure that staff are placed where required.

I want to extend my appreciation to all of the healthcare workers who have worked so hard throughout the pandemic and extend a warm welcome to those who will be starting work with us this year.

Workplace safety:

Many people across the province returned to work today following the festive season break. As we do this, it is important that we keep safety at the top of mind.

You can protect yourself and your colleagues by:

-Staying home if you are not feeling well, or experiencing Covid-19 symptoms

-Wearing your mask correctly (covering your nose and mouth)

-Washing your hands regularly throughout the day

-Avoiding crowded areas such as communal eating areas and elevators

-Avoiding sharing office equipment. Where this is not possible, ensure that equipment is properly cleaned between uses.

-Keep windows and doors open to allow for the circulation of fresh air.

-Keep a distance of 1.5 metres from your co-workers.

-Wash or clean frequently touched items such as reception areas, counter tops, door handles and bathroom fixtures.