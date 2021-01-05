South Africa: Dutywa Police Seek Missing Person

press release

Dutywa Police are investigating a case of a missing person. It is alleged that a 22-year-old man, Masixole Noyila told his mother that he was going to a traditional ceremony on Friday, 25 December 2020 and left his mother at Lalini Locality, Keti Village, Dutywa.

He never returned home. He was only reported missing person on Monday, 04 January 2021. At the time of his disappearance he was wearing a beige jacket, a blue short-sleeve T-shirt, blue denim trousers and white takkies.

He is 1,7metre tall and is dark in complexion. Anyone who knows his whereabouts is kindly requested to contact Dutywa Police at 047 489 1333.