South Africa: Minister Nathi Mthethwa Expresses His Deepest Sympathy On the Passing of Xoli Nosenga

31 December 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture expresses his deepest sympathy on the passing of Xoli Nosenga

Minister Nathi Mthethwa and the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture expresses deep sympathy to the family, friends and fans of Xoli Nosenga, who succumbed to COVID-19 on 26 December 2020, Boxing Day.

Nosenga was a popular traditionalist artist and author who was popularly known for his hit song "Qula Sigoduke". On 25 December, while in isolation, Nosenga shared a video warning South Africans of the second wave of the Coronavirus. In the video he reminded friends and family to wash their hands, sanitise and ensure to always wear a mask. He passed away the next day.

Minister Nathi Mthethwa said "We salute Xoli Nosenga's bravery because even in his final hours, he used his voice to spread a critical message. In his life, he used his voice and his talent to promote the Xhosa language and tradition."

Nosenga's voice and his memory will never be forgotten. May his soul rest in peace.

