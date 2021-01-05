South Africa: Safer Festive Season Operations Tightening the Grip On Criminals

press release

As the Safer Festive Season rolls into the New Year 2021, the South African Police Service management in the Eastern Cape has expressed satisfaction with the intensity and effectiveness of the operations during the Christmas and New Year weekends respectively.

Both weekend operations were preceded by important visits of the Minister of Police, General BH Cele before Christmas whilst the Premier of the Eastern Cape, Mr Oscar Mabuyane joined the operations on the New Year's eve to monitor and assess the effectiveness of the operations in the implementation of the Festive Season Plan and in particular compliance with Disaster Management Act Regulations.

The Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga has appreciated the work of the integrated law enforcement who worked tirelessly day and night to ensure that there is sustained peace and stability during this critical period in the province. Whilst it has been noted that in most areas there was relative calm with no major incidents, SAPS management has however noted with grave concern that some areas unheeded the Disaster Management Act Regulations.

Disaster Management Act violations were identified in various districts of the Province and crimes committed ranged from people who defied Curfew regulations, transportation and dispensing of liquor and failure to wear masks as required by the law. As a result of these transgressions a total of about 1400 suspects were arrested whilst others were given fines and released during the 24 December 2020 and 2nd January 2021.

A total of one thousand, one hundred and sixty eight (1168) suspects were arrested for curfew transgressions, about (22) arrested for Transportation of liquor, 139 for not wearing masks, 56 Taverns were closed for non-compliance, about 15 128 277,5 millilitres of liquor were confiscated, 8 suspects were arrested for illegal gatherings, 1 for exceeding the number of customers allowed in the premises, 2 were arrested for obstructing the peace officers in the execution of their duties and 4 were arrested for holding initiation celebrations in hotspot areas.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"These arrests must send a clear message to all who seem to be determined to undermine the Disaster Management Act Regulations, that we prioritise the safety of the people and for this reason we shall not enter into any compromises with transgressors of the law. It must be understood that all non-complying tavern owners and those who disregard curfew regulations will be arrested and prosecuted" Lieutenant General Ntshinga said.

The Provincial Commissioner further appreciated those communities who complied with the law especially in the beaches, funerals and taverns, but warned those who interfered with the police in the execution of their duties that the law will show no mercy for such elements.

Safer Festive Season operations are continuing throughout the province to ensure that all the people in various communities are and feel safe. The arrested suspects are expected to appear in various courts for crimes relating to the violation of the alert level 3 lockdown regulations and other related crimes.