South Africa: Unity in Action Needed to Ensure Covid-19 Vaccine Roll-Out and Save Lives

5 January 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Mark Heywood

With the "catchiness" of this virus, there is little doubt that anything short of scale-up and roll-out of a safe and effective vaccine is very unlikely to bring the epidemic under control. A safe and effective Covid vaccine is not only a silver bullet -- it's our only silver bullet." Prof Linda-Gail Bekker

Over the last week, South Africa has witnessed a growing conflict between government on the one hand and civil society and the scientific community on the other over the absence of a strategy and urgent plan to roll out Covid-19 vaccines.

The polarisation feels like the bad old days of Aids.

The informed anger of leading scientists is understandable. The obfuscation of government and vaccine MAC Chairperson Prof Barry Schoub is unacceptable. Accusing activists of "raising false expectations" rather than dealing with their complaints is bound to harden divisions. Health activists don't give trust away freely anymore: Covid-19 corruption and, before that, the millions of wasted lives caused by Aids denialism are still too fresh in our memories.

Yet to a nurse or doctor trying to provide care to the carnage on the frontlines, struggling with exhaustion and their own mental health, or to a senior citizen...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Activist Omoyele Sowore Arrested, Denied Bail
CAR Rebels Step Up Violence With Second Attack in Two Days
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
As African Continental Free Trade Bloc Takes Off...

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.