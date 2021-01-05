South Africa: Unity in Action Needed to Ensure Covid-19 Vaccine Roll-Out and Save Lives

analysis

With the "catchiness" of this virus, there is little doubt that anything short of scale-up and roll-out of a safe and effective vaccine is very unlikely to bring the epidemic under control. A safe and effective Covid vaccine is not only a silver bullet -- it's our only silver bullet." Prof Linda-Gail Bekker

Over the last week, South Africa has witnessed a growing conflict between government on the one hand and civil society and the scientific community on the other over the absence of a strategy and urgent plan to roll out Covid-19 vaccines.

The polarisation feels like the bad old days of Aids.

The informed anger of leading scientists is understandable. The obfuscation of government and vaccine MAC Chairperson Prof Barry Schoub is unacceptable. Accusing activists of "raising false expectations" rather than dealing with their complaints is bound to harden divisions. Health activists don't give trust away freely anymore: Covid-19 corruption and, before that, the millions of wasted lives caused by Aids denialism are still too fresh in our memories.

Yet to a nurse or doctor trying to provide care to the carnage on the frontlines, struggling with exhaustion and their own mental health, or to a senior citizen...