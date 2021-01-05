Malawi Wonder Boy Peter Banda Is Europe Bound for Trials At FC Sheriff

5 January 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Jeromy Kadewere

Nyasa Big Bullets midfielder Peter Banda is set to undergo month-long trials in Moldova, where his former teammate, Charles Petro ply his trade, his club has announced.

The player's manager Griffin Saenda Jnr and Bullets chief administration officer Albert Chigoga confirmed that Banda will fly out on January 14.

He will undergo trials from 15th January to 15th February 2021.

Meanwhile, Banda joined Bullets training on Monday after missing out in their previous game against Moyale Barracks due to an injury.

