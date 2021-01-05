Malawi: Chihana Upbeat On Aford Rebuilding, Rebranding

4 January 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) president Enoch Chihana says his party is on course on its rebuilding and rebranding process.

His comments come at a time when there is visibility of the party with the party women wing holding conferences and making donations to the needy.

Some notable politicians have also been joining the party of late.

Chihana said the party is rebuilding in line with the provisions of the Political Parties act of 2018.

The act has been gazetted and consequently demands that most political parties re-register in order to meet certain requirements of the act.

The act was introduced in order to bring sanity in the country's political sphere as Malawi has over fifty registered political parties.

Chihana said Aford has been carrying out a revamping exercise in readiness for the act.

He added that AFORD will engage relevant stakeholders in the process of fulfilling requirements of the act.

