Kenya: Koth Biro - Defending Champions Kingstone Knocked Out

Defending champions Kingstone FC were on Tuesday knocked out of the Koth Biro football tournament after losing 2-1 to Leeds United in their last 16 clash at the Ziwani grounds.

Former champions Umeme Bees also suffered the same fate after losing 5-3 on post-match penalties to minnows Ruaraka All Stars in another last 16 tie at the same venue.

The two sides were deadlocked at 2-2 after regular time forcing lotteries to determine the winner.

Coached by Issa Winston, Leeds took the lead in the 18 minutes through Herman Sikubali, who headed home Alex Sunga's corner. Kingstone levelled the scores seven minutes later through Neville Ochieng's penalty kick after Kevin Juma handled in the box.

However, it was not to be for the champions as Henry Api hit the match winner in the 75th minute amid thunderous cheers following a goal -mouth melee.