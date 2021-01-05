Kenya/Algeria: Mission Impossible - Can Gor Mahia Beat Cr Belouizdad 7-0?

5 January 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Cecil Odongo

Record Kenyan champions Gor Mahia face an uphill task ever in the club's history as they seek to perform an almost impossible task of overturning a 6-0 defeat against CR Belouizdad of Algeria in the second leg of their Caf Champions League first round tie.

The second leg of the reverse fixture kicks off behind closed doors at the refurbished Nyayo stadium from 3pm on Wednesday.

The Algerian champions beat K'Ogalo 6-0 in the first leg on December 26 last year at Stade du 5 Juillet 1962 Stadium in Algiers and Gor will need a miraculous 7-0 win to proceed to the group stages of the competition.

Seychellois Bernard Hensel Camille will be the center referee and he will be assisted by compatriots Hensley Danny Petrousse (First Assistant Referee), Steve Marie (Second Assistant Referee) and Eldrick Matthieu Adelaide (Fourth Official).

Mzee Zam Ali from Zanzibar will act as the Match Commissioner, while Kenyan Dr. Wycliffe Makanga has been appointed the Covid-19 Officer.

Gor Mahia stand-in tactician Sammy 'Pamzo' Omollo said his charges have no pressure going to the match as he targets a win to redeem the huge defeat suffered in the first leg.

"This is a game we are playing to win and I have urged the players not to focus on getting the seven goals, but a win of any kind. Remember our opponents are a tough team and we have to up our game. I have no injury worries and we shall have an experienced squad feature in the match," said Omollo, after the team's training session at Nyayo stadium on Tuesday.

The former Kenyan international defender will welcome back captain Kenneth Muguna who missed the first leg due to a knee injury.

He will however miss the services of veteran striker Nicholas Kipkirui, who has not turned up for training due to personal reasons, since helping K'Ogalo edge out APR of Rwanda 4-3 on aggregate on December 5 in the last round.

Muguna is elatedwith his return promising to do his best to help K'Ogalo triumph in the game.

"I am happy to be back and have trained very well. As the coach has said we have to win this match and there is a determination to achieve that in the squad going by the turnout and how we trained," said Muguna.

CR Belouizdad captain Chemseddine Nessakh on Tuesday told the club's website they are ready to pile more misery on K'Ogalo at home as they are sure of qualifying for the moneyed group stage.

"We are anticipating a great match but we are here to win as our focus is already in the group stage of the competition. We have had good training sessions and every player is prepared for the match which we believe shall win," said Nessakh.

K'Ogalo were a full house on Tuesday and had intensive training sessions led by Omollo. The players who have been on strike attended the training session after the club management assured them of their pay.

On the other hand, the seven time Algerian champions, under the tutelage of 52-year-old French tactician Franck Dumas, also had a feel of the Nyayo stadium pitch with the 22 players who jetted in the country on Sunday.

Should Gor fail to overturn the deficit, a two-legged playoff to qualify for the Confederation Cup group stages awaits them.

Gor Mahia probable line up

Gad Mathews, Philemon Otieno, Michael Apudo, Andrew Juma, Charles Momanyi, Clifftone Miheso, Samuel Onyango, Kenneth Muguna, Benson Omalla, Tito Okello, Jules Ulimwengu

Subs

Boniface Oluoch, Joachim Oluoch, Sydney Ochieng', Geoffrey Ochieng', Kelvin Wesonga, Nicholas Omondi

CR Belouizdad line up

Toufik Moussaoui, Sofiane Bouchar Mokhtar Belkhiter Chemseddine Nessakh, Rayen Hais

Zakaria Draou, Amir Sayou, Housem Mrezigue, Larbi Tabt, Marcellin Koukpo, Maecky Ngombo

Subs

Gaya Merba, Ahmed Abdelkader, Zinelaabidine Boulakhoua, Zakaria Khali, Haroune Benmenni, Abdelkader Belharane, Mohamed Bakir, Bilal Tarikat, Houseyyn Selmi

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Activist Omoyele Sowore Arrested, Denied Bail
CAR Rebels Step Up Violence With Second Attack in Two Days
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
As African Continental Free Trade Bloc Takes Off...

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.