Morocco: Over 54k Tenants of Endowment Premises Exempt From Rent During Quarantine (Minister)

4 January 2021
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Rabat — A total of 54,665 tenants of endowment premises have been exempted from paying the rent during the quarantine, the Minister of Endowment and Islamic Affairs Ahmed Toufiq said on Monday in Rabat.

In response to an oral question about the suffering of certain tenants of the endowment premises intended for housing and trade, asked by the socialist group at the House of Representatives, Toufiq explained that this exemption from lease rights during the quarantine period (4 months) concerned 58,496 properties and benefited 54,665 tenants, noting that the value of the exemption reached 113 million dirhams.

Given the exceptional circumstances that Morocco has experienced following the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic and its socio-economic repercussions, HM King Mohammed VI has decided to exempt tenants of the endowment premises intended for trade, services and housing, during the period of quarantine, he noted.

Referring to the post-Covid19 period, the minister said that, within the framework of the legal possibilities due to the impact of the pandemic on a category of society, his department could grant the most affected people reasonable time to fulfill their rental obligations and not to initiate eviction proceedings against tenants who accumulated debts during the period of the health crisis.

In response to a question on the closed mosques, asked by the istiqlalian group of unity and egalitarianism, Toufiq underlined that a total of 4,896 technical expertise operations were carried out for 148 million MAD, noting that this process has resulted in the rehabilitation and reopening of 1,096 mosques.

Some 544 mosques are under rehabilitation and another 217 are in the process of getting authorized, while 4,052 mosques require rehabilitation, he said.

