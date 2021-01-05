Somalia Govt Backs Saudi-Qatar Diplomatic Deal

The Somali government has welcomed the deal between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the of the Qatari government.

A statement from the Villa Somalia said that the Federal Government of lauded the reconciliation efforts of the former Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Ahmed Aljaabir, in resolving the Gulf conflict.

"The Federal Government of Somalia is pleased with the efforts of the Emir of Kuwait, Prince Nawaf Ahmed Aljaabir, and his leadership in the negotiations to complete the restoration of relations between the two countries and brotherly peoples and the Gulf states in general," the statement said.

The statement also called on the Somali government to restore relations between the two countries and the brotherly people.

The government pledged to strengthen diplomatic relations based on fairness, cooperation and safeguarding the stability and independence of all stakeholders.

The Somali government took a neutral stance on the diplomatic standoff between Saudi Arabia and Qatar with Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the UAE and Egypt severing ties with Qatar, imposing sanctions on it for allegedly supporting terrorism, but Qatar has distanced itself from it the allegation