Nigeria: Kano Records 40 New Covid-19 Infections - Official

5 January 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

The total number of active cases of COVID-19 in the state now stands at 318.

Kano State has recorded 40 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of active cases in the state to 318.

The State Ministry of Health announced this on Tuesday via its verified Twitter handle @KNSMOH.

It said 48 patients who recovered from the disease were also discharged in the last 24 hours in the state.

"Forty new cases were recorded from 286 results received on Monday from laboratories, 48 additional COVID-19 patients were also discharged," it said.

The ministry disclosed that 58,765 samples were tested; out of which 2,364 were confirmed positive with 1,978 discharged.

It added that the state has so far recorded 68 COVID-19 related deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic in the state.

The ministry urged residents of the state to observe all COVID-19 protocols to curb spread of the disease.

The state has witnessed upsurge in COVID-19 infections from 30 to 318 following the second wave of the disease in the country.

