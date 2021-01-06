Nigeria: Katsina Govt Insists No Ransom Paid for Kankara School Boys' Release - Official

5 January 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

The Kankara schoolboys, released after a week in captivity, were kidnapped in their school on Dec 11, 2020.

The Secretary to the Katsina State Government, Mustapha Inuwa, said the state government did not pay any ransom to rescue the abducted 344 students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara.

Mr Inuwa said in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Katsina on Tuesday that although rescuing the boys from their abductors was difficult, no ransom was given.

He said the state government deployed a multi-facet approach in effecting the release of the boys saying, "in doing this, we ensured that no casualty was recorded."

The SSG said, "Contrary to speculations in some quarters that the government paid N1million to rescue each student, the government did not pay any money.

"Although, the process was difficult and hectic, we ensured that no casualty was recorded during the operations, we are happy that they returned safely and were reunited with their families."

He commended the efforts of the Federal Government through the police and other security agencies towards ensuring the release of the school boys.

344 students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State were abducted from their hostel by bandits on Dec. 11, 2020.

Although the pupils regained their freedom after one week in captivity, there have been controversies over whether ransom was paid to the abductors or not.

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Covid-19 Worsens As Nigeria Records Highest Daily Infections
CAR Rebels Step Up Violence With Second Attack in Two Days
Nigerian Activist Omoyele Sowore Arrested, Denied Bail

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.