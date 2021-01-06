Nigeria: Six Dead, Nine Injured in Lagos-Ibadan Road Accident

5 January 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Adejumo Kabir

Nine people were severely injured in the accident that occured on Tuesday.

Six people have been confirmed dead in a road accident involving a truck and a Toyota bus around Car Park axis on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered nine people were also severely injured in the accident that occured on Tuesday.

According to Ahmed Umar, the Sector Commander of Federal Road Safety Corps, Ogun State, the accident happened around 12:00 p.m.

He said in a statement that the driver of the truck with the number plate FZE 376 DI "drove recklessly, and hit the bus with number plate ZUR 843 XA."

Mr Umar said five male adults and one female adult died in the accident immediately.

In addition, seven male, one female and one male child were injured.

He confirmed that all injured people are currently receiving treatment at the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, Sagamu and Idera Hospital in Sagamu.

Mr Umar said the driver who caused the accident was arrested and currently detained at MTD Redeemed Police Division in Mowe.

