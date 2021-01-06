Nigeria: Rude Boy Tests Positive for Covid-19

5 January 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Rasheed Sobowale

Paul Okoye (now known as Rude Boy) of the seperated P-Square music group has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

The singer announcing the development on his Instagram noted he has been under medical treatment for the condition since the last ten (10) days.

In his post, Rude Boy using the F-word to describe his frustration said; "Covid is REAL!!! I know as typical Nigerian or African is very hard to believe some will say "experience is the best teacher oh well , the experience and the teacher has visited me and they've been dealing with me for more than 10days now sh*t is not funny ... .. worst sickness ever!!! ... ... y'all better be careful out there if you like believe me , if you like don't believe me you can as well wait for your own experience by playing ignorance. Goodluck. God help us all."

Vanguard had in July 2020 had reported how Rude Boy's brother, Peter Okoye (now MrP), narrated his ordeal, as he and his family recovered from the infection.

According to Peter, he (Peter) had COVID-19 for about three weeks.

