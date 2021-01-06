Nigeria: 71 People Arrested in Lagos Clubs for Violating Covid-19 Protocols

5 January 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Evelyn Usman

The merry mood in some night clubs at Lekki and Surulere areas of Lagos was interrupted weekend, following the arrest of 71 guests for violating the Covid-19 protocols.

Also, 11 vehicles were also impounded for violating the 12 midnight to 4a.m. curfew imposed by the Federal Government.

Confirming the arrest, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, explained that the raid on nightclubs was carried out at about 3a.m., on Saturday.

Giving a breakdown of the impounded vehicles, Adejobi clarified that "the task force impounded 11 vehicles for violating the 12 midnight to 4a.m. curfew and two vehicles for driving against traffic on the same date.

"The Commissioner of Police has ordered for the immediate trial of the suspects and necessary sanctions for owners of the impounded vehicles.

He further directed that officers and men of the command must intensify efforts on total compliance with the COVID-19 protocols as rolled out by the Presidential Task Force and the Lagos State Government.

"He had earlier instructed the Task Force, divisional police officers and other operational units in the command to go after recalcitrant and deviant individuals, who might want to violate the orders and bring them to book,"

Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

