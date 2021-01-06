Nigeria: Pinnick Warns Against Segregating Foreign, Local League Players

The President of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick has warned against segregating Nigerian players based abroad from their counterparts playing games with the local leagues.

Pinnick said this after he performed the official foundation laying ceremony of Ogun FA House in Abeokuta, Ogun State recently.

According to him, players based abroad are all Nigerians and there is no need to segregate them from local players, saying exceptional players from the local leagues would always get the national team call-up.

"The players from abroad are all Nigerians and please don't try to separate players playing abroad and home.

"If players in domestic league are doing very well the coach will give them a call - up. Part of the contract (of the coach) is to go round the country and see the best players, every coach wants to win and they need good players, don't let us try to separate players playing abroad and here," he said.

On the ongoing Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) in the wake of the second wave of COVID-19, Pinnick said steps and consultation will determine the next line of action on the league.

"We will look at things before we can take steps on the league that just resumed. We are following global standards because they are playing football globally amidst COVID-19.

"We can't keep keeping our youths at home, COVID is about life and living," he added.

The NFF said further that the Ogun Football House will help to discover talents from the grassroots and keep data of players discovered.

Meanwhile, Governor Dapo Abiodun has expressed his government readiness to partner with the Nigeria Football Federation on youth sports development.

According to the governor, the state is committed to sports growth as a way of empowering the youths and making them useful to themselves and also boost the economy of the state.