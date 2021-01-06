Liberian Poet, Journalist Is Dead

A Liberian poet and journalist who had ambitiously struggled to gain his own ground in the world of poets is dead. Gizzie K. D. Akoiwala died on December 21, 2020 in Monrovia following a lingering period of illness.

K.D. as he was affectionately called by friends, relatives and professional colleagues utterly focused to have his book "Poems of Our Time" published but unfortunately the cold hand of death could not allow him achieve his dream. He was born in Kpakamai, Lofa County, on March 1, 1952.

While working as a draftsman, Gizzie began to do corresponding courses in journalism, with the London School of Journalism where he was awarded a diploma. Because of his proficiency in writing, Gizzie was hired by the Liberian Daily Observer (please verify) as one of its editors.

Gizzie was a member of the Boys Scott of Liberia in Sanniquillie under then Scout Master Dr. Yarsuo Weh-Dorliae. In 1971 Gizzie formed the Boys Scout Troop at St. Peter Claver Catholic School in Buchannan, Grand Bassa County, where he served as the Scout Master.

Gizzie was a news junkie at an early age; as a result, he was always abreast of world issues.

Gizzie was one of those who tuned and listened directly to radio stations such as the BBC, VOA and Radio France International for world news and current events when most Liberians only listened to ELBC and ELWA for their source of news.

Gizzie was a teacher and a family man who helped and inspired those around him to strive for the best.

He always encouraged his siblings, children, nephews, nieces and friends that education was the best way out of poverty, and they should take advantage of it. He was always willing to tutor those that needed help.

Gizzie was a traditionalist and family man who will be missed by his family and friends. Gizzie leaves to mourn his death, his children, the Kpakamai, Vezela and Kabahtown family and the entire Digenmai family in Liberia and around the world.

After the death of his father, Rtd. Lieutenant Kabah D. Akoiwala in 1966, Gizzie moved with his sisters to Sanniquellie, Nimba County, where he attended St. Mary's Catholic School up until 1971.

In 1971 the family moved to Buchannan, Grand Bassa County and Gizzie was enrolled at St. Peter Claver Catholic School in Buchannan, Grand Bassa County.

Gizzie was later enrolled at the Booker Washington Institute (BWI) where he graduated with a diploma in Drafting & Building Construction Technology. Gizzie briefly worked in the construction industry.