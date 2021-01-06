Tanzania: Gnu Offers Opportunity to Rebuild Act, Says Hamad

6 January 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

THE ACT-Wazalendo Chairman, Maalim Seif Sharif Hamad has urged the party members and fans to put more efforts in rebuilding the party after last year's General Elections.

He said the current political situation of reconciliation under the Government of National Unity (GNU), presents an opportunity to make the party stronger along with serving people.

"As you move out to serve the people and to overcome challenges in the community, rebuild the party by recruiting new members," Maalim said on Monday in Konde, Micheweni District, where he met party leaders. He urged them to woo people to join the party.

Maalim Seif, who is serving as First Vice-President in the GNU, particularly encouraged women and youth wings of the party to double efforts in making the party stronger with an increased number of members.

He said that there is no better time than now in rebuilding the party so that it becomes easier to win the next election in 2025.

However, Maalim Seif urged leaders to be careful not to take politics in delivery of services, insisting that no citizen should be denied service because of their political affiliation.

"All people must be treated equally, regardless of religion and political differences," he said.

Talking about the unemployment burden, the First Vice-President said that the government has plans to establish and promote industries to create jobs.

He said that the 8th phase government of GNU is committed to serve the people of Zanzibar to the expectation of the people of Zanzibar.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Covid-19 Worsens As Nigeria Records Highest Daily Infections
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Botswana Extends Curfew As New Covid-19 Strain Detected
CAR Rebels Step Up Violence With Second Attack in Two Days

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.