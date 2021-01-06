Tanzania: Gnu Offers Opportunity to Rebuild Act, Says Hamad

THE ACT-Wazalendo Chairman, Maalim Seif Sharif Hamad has urged the party members and fans to put more efforts in rebuilding the party after last year's General Elections.

He said the current political situation of reconciliation under the Government of National Unity (GNU), presents an opportunity to make the party stronger along with serving people.

"As you move out to serve the people and to overcome challenges in the community, rebuild the party by recruiting new members," Maalim said on Monday in Konde, Micheweni District, where he met party leaders. He urged them to woo people to join the party.

Maalim Seif, who is serving as First Vice-President in the GNU, particularly encouraged women and youth wings of the party to double efforts in making the party stronger with an increased number of members.

He said that there is no better time than now in rebuilding the party so that it becomes easier to win the next election in 2025.

However, Maalim Seif urged leaders to be careful not to take politics in delivery of services, insisting that no citizen should be denied service because of their political affiliation.

"All people must be treated equally, regardless of religion and political differences," he said.

Talking about the unemployment burden, the First Vice-President said that the government has plans to establish and promote industries to create jobs.

He said that the 8th phase government of GNU is committed to serve the people of Zanzibar to the expectation of the people of Zanzibar.