Tanzania: NSSF Hits Record, Notches 111.37bn/ - in December

THE National Social Security Fund (NSSF) has collected 111.37bn/- in member's contribution for the month of December 2020, compared to 58bn/ collected in 2018.

This was revealed yesterday by the NSSF Public Relations and Education to Members Manager Lulu Mengele, saying the collection was made possible by a special Task Force formed by the Fund.

"This is the greatest achievement we have made so far, and it's all because we are doing the best to plug corruption loopholes," she said.

Speaking to journalists in Dar es Salaam yesterday, Ms Mengele called on employers to effectively remit their workers' contributions as required by the law.

She said some employers are avoiding remitting contributions in collaboration with some unethical NSSF employees.

"We will take to task employers who fail and or neglect to remit contributions for their employees," she warned when extending the Fund's New Year greetings to members and stakeholders.

"We thank our members for giving us incredible support in 2020, for this year, what we expect from employers is timely remittance of all workers' contributions as per legal requirements," Lulu said.

She said failure to remit contributions is equal to economic sabotage because it creates tension and quarrels to members.

Ms Mengele said timely remittance of members' contributions was crucial because it enables the Fund to invest, and in the end it helps to bring economic development of the country, while some of the contributions are used by NSSF to pay benefits to members.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Timely remitting of contributions enables the Fund to pay benefits on time and address quarrels," Ms Mengele insisted.

Expounding, Ms Mengele said there are some unethical NSSF employees who have been collaborating with employers to evade remitting members contributions, saying already some of them are on the spotlight.

"Recently, our NSSF Mwanza Regional Office received information that one of our staff was attempting to solicit bribe from an employer.

"After we received information from our reliable source, we informed Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) and the culprit was arrested," she said.

She said NSSF calls on members and other stakeholders to immediately report to the Fund or relevant authorities whenever they face or experience challenges pertaining to remittance of their contributions.

She said that all NSSF services are freely provided, and that paying benefits to members after duly submission of the documents including contributions is a legal requirement.