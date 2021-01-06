Tanzania: Samia to Open Zanzibar's 7th Mapinduzi Trade Fair Today

6 January 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Zanzibar

UNION Vice-President, Samia Suluhu Hassan, is expected to officiate over opening of the 7th Trade Fair and Exhibition of services provided by various parastatals.

This was confirmed yesterday by the Isles Ministry of Trade and Industries Permanent Secretary, Mr Juma Hassan Reli.

According to Reli, the trade fair starts today, January 6 to January 15th, 2021, and is expected to feature different industrial and agricultural products from Zanzibar, Mainland and outside Tanzania.

About 360 companies/participants and parastatals are expected from Rwanda, Kenya, Burundi, Uganda, and Egypt.

"Companies/groups/institutions and many visitors will be at the Trade Fair venue at Maisara grounds in Zanzibar City. We encourage residents in Zanzibar to show-up during the fair," Mr Reli said here.

He encouraged members of the business community, including entrepreneurs, to use the opportunity to promote their products.

This is among important events planned to celebrate the 57th anniversary of the Zanzibar Revolution.

"This is another opportunity for traders, business people, farmers and service providers from both the private and public sector to show, display, and sell their products to people," the permanent secretary said.

Mr Reli said the ongoing industrialisation and strengthening of trade-fair opens doors to employment for youths along with getting contact and familiarisation venues.

The January 2019 Mapinduzi trade fair attracted 390. Zanzibar celebrates Revolution Day annually following the overthrow of the Sultan of Zanzibar on 12th January 1964.

The celebrations include the trade fair and other activities in sports, and inauguration of various development projects.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Covid-19 Worsens As Nigeria Records Highest Daily Infections
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Botswana Extends Curfew As New Covid-19 Strain Detected
CAR Rebels Step Up Violence With Second Attack in Two Days

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.