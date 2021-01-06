Tanzania: Samia to Open Zanzibar's 7th Mapinduzi Trade Fair Today

UNION Vice-President, Samia Suluhu Hassan, is expected to officiate over opening of the 7th Trade Fair and Exhibition of services provided by various parastatals.

This was confirmed yesterday by the Isles Ministry of Trade and Industries Permanent Secretary, Mr Juma Hassan Reli.

According to Reli, the trade fair starts today, January 6 to January 15th, 2021, and is expected to feature different industrial and agricultural products from Zanzibar, Mainland and outside Tanzania.

About 360 companies/participants and parastatals are expected from Rwanda, Kenya, Burundi, Uganda, and Egypt.

"Companies/groups/institutions and many visitors will be at the Trade Fair venue at Maisara grounds in Zanzibar City. We encourage residents in Zanzibar to show-up during the fair," Mr Reli said here.

He encouraged members of the business community, including entrepreneurs, to use the opportunity to promote their products.

This is among important events planned to celebrate the 57th anniversary of the Zanzibar Revolution.

"This is another opportunity for traders, business people, farmers and service providers from both the private and public sector to show, display, and sell their products to people," the permanent secretary said.

Mr Reli said the ongoing industrialisation and strengthening of trade-fair opens doors to employment for youths along with getting contact and familiarisation venues.

The January 2019 Mapinduzi trade fair attracted 390. Zanzibar celebrates Revolution Day annually following the overthrow of the Sultan of Zanzibar on 12th January 1964.

The celebrations include the trade fair and other activities in sports, and inauguration of various development projects.