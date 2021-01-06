Nigeria: Edo Records 113 Recoveries, 5 Deaths From Covid-19 Second Wave - Official

Edo Government says it has recorded five deaths and 113 recoveries from the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic from December 1 to date.

The State Incident Manager on COVID-19, Dr Andrew Obi, disclosed this in a statement in Benin on Tuesday.

According to Obi, the state recorded 234 cases with 121 active cases since December 1, when the government started tracking the second wave of the pandemic.

"At that time, the government had recorded a fatality rate of two per cent and a case positivity rate of 23.1 per cent.

He admonished residents of the city "to take the second wave of the pandemic seriously".

"The rate of positive cases since the start of the year is worrisome.

"Since January 1, we have recorded 46 positive cases. This is alarming.

"People must take personal responsibility to halt the spread of the pandemic.

"It is important to observe the safety protocols so as to protect yourself and your loved ones from the virus," Obi said.

[NAN]

