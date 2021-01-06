Malawi Assemblies of God Pastor Hit By Covid-19, Suspends Church Services

Malawi Assemblies of God Church in Area 47, Lilongwe, has suspended church services because its senior pastor has been hit by Covid-19.

The church has suspended the Wednesday and Sunday services.

Church Secretary for the Area 47 Assemblies of God Glorious Temple Henry Kumwenda has written a memo to all members of the church informing them of the development and urging those that were in contact with the pastor to test for the pandemic and go on quarantine.

"I write to advise that our dear Senior Pastor has not been feeling well in the past few days. He went for further medical check-ups yesterday where the doctors conducted a Covid-19 test in respect of the signs he was presenting. Unfortunately the results came out positive.

"We are however encouraged by the mercies of the Lord and would like to report that he is in a very stable condition but still under close medical monitoring at Bwaila Bottom Hospital," reads the memo dated January 5, 2021.

"The board has thus resolved to suspend the Sunday service for 10th January 2021, and reconvene on 17th January 2021 and midweek services for Wednesdays of 6th and 13th January 2021 respectively," the memo says.

Kumwenda says the hospital has advised the church to inform all its members who were in contact with the pastor to immediately get tested and be under quarantine.

The hospital has further advised the church to fumigate the prayer house before any further meetings.

Kumwenda has advised the church members to raise the banner of prayer above everything else according to 2 Corinthians 4:10 which reads:

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Religion Coronavirus Malawi By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Though we are pressed on every side by troubles, but we are not crushed . We are perplexed, but not driven to despair. We are hunted down but never abandoned by God. We get knocked down , but we are not destroyed. Through suffering, our bodies continue to share in the death of Jesus so that the life of Jesus may also be seen in our bodies."

Malawi is hit by the second wave of Covid-19 and is registering more new cases and deaths.

By Tuesday, Malawi recorded 175 new cases of Covid-19 with three deaths, taking total active cases to 948, according to the Presidential Taskforce on Covid-19.

In terms of recoveries, there were three new ones while total confirmed cases wince the first case were reported last April stood at 7 110 and the number of tests conducted to date at 88 638, out of which 487 were new.