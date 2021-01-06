Zimbabwe: Poll Partner Demands Share of Govt Funds From MDC-T

6 January 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Alois Vinga

OPPOSITION political outfit, ZimPF has written to newly elected MDC-T president, Douglas Mwonzora demanding a portion of the $7.5 million paid out by government under the Political Parties Finance Act (PPFA).

Last year, the government extended the payment to the then Thokozani Khupe led faction of the main MDC opposition, now under Mwonzora.

This was despite court challenges by the rival Nelson Chamisa led MDC Alliance which obtained a reprieve from the High Court blocking the disbursements.

ZimPF is among political parties that signed a pre-2018 election pact with MDC which later dumped the partners under unclear circumstances.

But in a letter to Mwonzora, ZimPF, through its national spokesperson, Stephen Mazanza, is asking for a share of the money.

"As per your promise, we have every confidence that, under your leadership, PPFA resources will be shared justly, spaces for national dialogue will be opened up, involving all sectors of society and not least, of course, the revival of the 5th of August 2017 Composite of Political Alliance Cooperation," he said.

Mazanza feels the money disbursed to the Mwonzora faction must be shared equally among alliance partners.

In the letter, Mazanza also criticised the MDC-T's alleged mistreatment of other alliance partners.

He implored Mwonzora to address problems faced by Zimbabweans.

"The whole world will be watching closely to see how you, as the new President of MDC-T, will deal with the extreme poverty facing the people of Zimbabwe. We are aware of the scant resources your party has at its disposal, and we hope and pray that you will be able to join hands on an equal footing with other Alliance Partners," added Mazanza.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Covid-19 Worsens As Nigeria Records Highest Daily Infections
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
CAR Rebels Step Up Violence With Second Attack in Two Days
Nigerian Activist Omoyele Sowore Arrested, Denied Bail

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.