South Africa: Tributes for Musician Kori Moraba

6 January 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture has paid tribute to Iconic Setswana contemporary musician, Ntate Kori Moraba who released the classic wedding song "Tswang Tswang Tswang" 50 years ago.

"Ntate Moraba's passing marks the end of an era which created timeless memories that we will forever cherish," the department said on Tuesday.

The musician passed away in the early hours on Sunday at a Pretoria hospital after being hospitalised for two weeks.

He was one of many artists who kept many South Africans entertained during the days of Apartheid. His wedding and love songs in African languages became instant hits.

"His song "Tswang-tswang-tswang" remains a song of choice at many weddings. He has indeed left an ineradicable mark in the music industry.

"Ntate Moraba was a versatile musician. He broke into the music industry in the late 60s and got his big break in the 70s when he joined the band, The Minerals as a lead singer," the department said.

The Department has conveyed its condolences to the family, friends, colleagues and the sector at large.

