Rwanda: Covid-19 - National Prayer Breakfast Cancelled

The national prayer breakfast, which was slated to take place in mid-January has been cancelled, Rwanda Leaders Fellowship (RLF)-its organisers-has said, citing the sharp rise in the Covid-19 cases and deaths.

The annual event usually brings together top leaders for a breakfast fellowship to celebrate the country's achievements of the year and reflect on the future.

Rev. Canon Dr Antoine Rutayisire, the ex-chairman of RLF and currently a member of its Executive Committee, confirmed that this year's prayers were cancelled owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"After a realistic analysis of the surge in Covid-19 cases in the country, we have cancelled the annual event for this year," he told The New Times.

However, he disclosed, a Thanksgiving ceremony is being planned once the country overcomes the Covid-19 pandemic, which prompted the government to impose strict measures on Monday, Jan.4 in order to curb its spread.

The recent spike in the new Covid-19 cases and deaths had also tempted the cabinet to announce a second lockdown before it abandoned the idea due to concerns of possible devastating economic effects on people's lives.

The national prayer breakfast was first held on September 1, 1995, and has since attracted leaders from different spheres of national life.

