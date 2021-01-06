Rwanda: Covid-19 - National Prayer Breakfast Cancelled

5 January 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Bertrand Byishimo

The national prayer breakfast, which was slated to take place in mid-January has been cancelled, Rwanda Leaders Fellowship (RLF)-its organisers-has said, citing the sharp rise in the Covid-19 cases and deaths.

The annual event usually brings together top leaders for a breakfast fellowship to celebrate the country's achievements of the year and reflect on the future.

Rev. Canon Dr Antoine Rutayisire, the ex-chairman of RLF and currently a member of its Executive Committee, confirmed that this year's prayers were cancelled owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"After a realistic analysis of the surge in Covid-19 cases in the country, we have cancelled the annual event for this year," he told The New Times.

However, he disclosed, a Thanksgiving ceremony is being planned once the country overcomes the Covid-19 pandemic, which prompted the government to impose strict measures on Monday, Jan.4 in order to curb its spread.

The recent spike in the new Covid-19 cases and deaths had also tempted the cabinet to announce a second lockdown before it abandoned the idea due to concerns of possible devastating economic effects on people's lives.

The national prayer breakfast was first held on September 1, 1995, and has since attracted leaders from different spheres of national life.

editor@newtimesrwanda.com

Follow bertrandbyishim

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Covid-19 Worsens As Nigeria Records Highest Daily Infections
CAR Rebels Step Up Violence With Second Attack in Two Days
Malawian Leader Meets Pop Star Madonna, Praises Her Charity

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.