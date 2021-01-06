Sudan: Five Injured in Attack On North Darfur Village

El Kuma / El Geneina — Five people were injured and at least six others went missing in an attack on a village in El Kuma, North Darfur, on Sunday. In West Darfur, pastoralists complain about the insecurity in the region.

The Darfur Displaced and Refugees General Coordination reported in a statement yesterday that a group of armed men raided Karbab village in El Kuma locality on Sunday morning.

The attackers shot around them and plundered a number of homes. also resulted in looting of property and damaging a car.

The wounded were taken to the El Fasher Teaching Hospital.

West Darfur insecurity

In El Geneina, the West Darfur Nomads Coordination has accused the state government and its security committee of neglecting the protections of the people in the region.

"More than 80 crimes were recently recorded in the area," Masoud Yousef, the Coordination's spokesperson, told reporters in the state capital El Geneina.

"The town witnessed the killing of a university student in December. The ensuring protests in El Geneina resulted in the injury of eight people, the torching of 86 vehicles and the theft of six rickshaws," he said.

He called for reviewing the law governing the Sudanese and Chadian joint border forces, "for a better protection of the borders between the two countries".

