Sudan: Five Injured in Attack On North Darfur Village

5 January 2021
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

El Kuma / El Geneina — Five people were injured and at least six others went missing in an attack on a village in El Kuma, North Darfur, on Sunday. In West Darfur, pastoralists complain about the insecurity in the region.

The Darfur Displaced and Refugees General Coordination reported in a statement yesterday that a group of armed men raided Karbab village in El Kuma locality on Sunday morning.

The attackers shot around them and plundered a number of homes. also resulted in looting of property and damaging a car.

The wounded were taken to the El Fasher Teaching Hospital.

West Darfur insecurity

In El Geneina, the West Darfur Nomads Coordination has accused the state government and its security committee of neglecting the protections of the people in the region.

"More than 80 crimes were recently recorded in the area," Masoud Yousef, the Coordination's spokesperson, told reporters in the state capital El Geneina.

"The town witnessed the killing of a university student in December. The ensuring protests in El Geneina resulted in the injury of eight people, the torching of 86 vehicles and the theft of six rickshaws," he said.

He called for reviewing the law governing the Sudanese and Chadian joint border forces, "for a better protection of the borders between the two countries".

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Covid-19 Worsens As Nigeria Records Highest Daily Infections
CAR Rebels Step Up Violence With Second Attack in Two Days
Malawian Leader Meets Pop Star Madonna, Praises Her Charity

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.